JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death at its detention center.
According to Sheriff Darryl Forte', an unresponsive male in the county's custody was transported to the hospital just before midnight Friday. He later died at the hospital.
Sheriff Forte' said the medical examiner will determine a cause of death.
The name of the individual was not released. More information will be released as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.