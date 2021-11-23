JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has recommended that $500,000 be immediately appropriated for the county's Homeless Assistance Fund.
According to a release from the county, this was originally included in his proposed 2022 budget but that wouldn't go into effect until Jan 1. If the county legislature approves today's request, the money could be made available much sooner.
“Extreme weather conditions are upon us and we don’t have any time to waste if we want to protect some of our most vulnerable residents,” said Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. “Former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt once said, ‘government exists for one purpose – to make things better for all people,’ and I firmly believe that it is our responsibility to provide a lifeline during these uncertain times. With the Legislature’s approval of this funding proposal, we can reduce the risk of homeless persons finding themselves in a dangerous, life-threatening situation.”
“Kansas City’s Houseless Task Force is working collaboratively with key stakeholders on developing successful outcomes such as an Extreme Weather Activation Plan,” said Kansas City Councilwoman Ryana Parks-Shaw, Chairwoman of Kansas City’s Houseless Task Force. “Collaborative efforts like this are critical to establishing long-term solutions for those experiencing houselessness. There is more work to do. We look forward to collaborating with Jackson County on this important work.”
The Homeless Assistance Fund is administered by the county's Housing Resources Commission. It provides financial assistance to agencies that serve those who are homeless. Agencies eligible to receive funds, per state law, are those that:
- Provide emergency short and long-term shelter
- Assist with prevention of residential foreclosures and evictions
- Coordinate existing community services
- Facilitate projects to encourage self-sufficiency of participants and transition from dependency on subsidized housing
"White’s proposal could also provide support for ongoing efforts throughout the County, including with Kansas City’s Houseless Task Force which is working to provide safe and warm housing for the homeless during the winter," the release notes.
