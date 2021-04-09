Jackson County, MO (KCTV) – Jackson County lifted the 50 percent capacity cap on businesses Friday.
Bars, restaurants, gyms and salons may operate at full capacity, as long as there is room for social distancing.
Mask mandates remain in effect.
County executive Frank White said he consulted with the Jackson County Health Department and Emergency Management Coordinator before making the decision to lift restrictions.
“If we remain diligent in our prevention efforts, we will be one step closer to getting back some normalcy in our daily lives,” he said.
There is no longer a limit on gathering sizes in Jackson County, in indoor or outdoor venues, if there is room for adequate social distancing.
The change in restrictions happened the same day all adults in Missouri become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Missouri moved into Phase 3, the last phase, of its vaccine distribution plan April 9.
Approximately 1.1 million adults, regardless of occupation, were added to the list of eligible vaccine recipients.
According to state data, about 2.5 million people who became eligible in Phase 2 remain unvaccinated. Phase 3 started 12 days after the announcement of Phase 2 opening.
