JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy has pleaded guilty to a felony charge after a woman was shot in the back in 2019 while the deputy was trying to arrest her.
Lauren N. Michael, 30, pleaded guilty this afternoon to “assault 1st degree B” which is a class B felony. She is set to be sentenced on March 25.
Prosecutors agreed to dismiss a count of armed criminal action. As part of a plea agreement, the state will not seek more than six years in prison.
According to court records, Michael was a sheriff’s deputy working traffic in Westport on Aug. 8, 2019.
The deputies saw two people on a Bird scooter going south on Main Street in the northbound lanes. One verbally ordered the driver to stop, but they continued.
Deputies then turned on their emergency lights and caught up with them near 37th and Main Street. A deputy took the driver into custody and tried to detain the second person, who was a 25-year-old woman.
The woman ran south and a deputy pursued her on foot.
Meanwhile, a deputy informed the other units of her description. He also told his sergeant over the radio that the only charge he had on her was failure to obey a lawful order by running away from him.
While canvassing, Deputy Michael found her sitting on steps close to the street in the 4000 block of Oak St. According to dash camera video, the woman stood up and walked toward the deputy. They then move out of view until Michael is seen trying to detain her.
The deputy grabbed her hair, pulled her to the ground, and a drink she was holding spilled on the deputy. After that, the video shows the woman’s legs twitch and she suddenly gets up and runs away. Smoke can then be seen blowing into view, “presumably the result of Michael’s discharge of her weapon” according to the release from the Jackson County Prosecutor.
Michael then told dispatch that shots were fired and she had been tased.
According to court records, Michael said that the woman resisted being put in handcuffs. She said the woman wasn’t stopping and she feared the woman would take her weapon. So, the drew it and fired three or four shots.
The woman, however, said that Michael took her to ground and tased her. In response, she reacted by pushing the taser away, getting up, and running. While running, she was shot in the back.
The KCPD found five .40 caliber casings and Michael’s taser at the scene.
Analysis of the taser revealed both cartridges had been deployed within three seconds, which did not support Michael’s statement that, after she tased the woman, the woman fought with her and she tased Deputy Michael.
They also identified damage from a bullet on a vehicle some distance away from where the woman had struggled with Michael. The vehicle was in the direction that the woman ran from the deputy.
