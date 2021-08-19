JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday, Jackson County announced a $1.2 million relocation plan to assist those who live where the new detention center is supposed to go.
The plan is still subject to approval from the county legislature.
Jackson County estimates that costs for relocation and housing assistance will average $10,000 per household, including $5,000 to cover additional expenses.
The $1.2 million plan to assist those living at Heart Village Mobile Home Park includes a partnership with Community Services League, or CSL, that is meant to provide "specialized housing and relocation assistance to families through the use of social workers, a relocation consultant and housing assistance funds."
In addition, CSL is also planning to hire two family stability specialists. According to the release from the county, those two specialists would work with each family to address their specific needs by:
- Greeting and forming a working relationship with the families and mobile home park management
- Conducting a baseline assessment of each family’s individual situation
- Empowering families to use their voice and choice in deciding where to live and helping them navigate schooling concerns
- Advising families about other CSL programs, like Career Trainings, and informing them on other public and private assistance programs that will make their relocation easier
- Providing ongoing support and tracking the outcomes of families for one year
As you may recall, the county legislature approved the use of $7,050,000 in funds to buy the site at 7000 E. U.S. 40 Highway about a month ago.
Jackson County finalized the purchase of the property at the end of last week.
