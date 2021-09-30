JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Following Sunday's game, a video has been circulating on social media of a fight that occurred at Arrowhead Stadium.
Today, Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte posted about the incident on Twitter and provided an update on the status of the investigation.
Regarding the "Chiefs game incident," he said, "several subject have been issued a variety of misdemeanor charges."
He said charges for assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and providing false information to law enforcement were issued.
He also said one person "sustained facial injury," which required medical treatment.
Stay with KCTV5 News. Since seeing the video, we have been pressing the authorities for more information about the incident and will share any updates we receive.
