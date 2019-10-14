KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- “Errors, omissions and misleading statements,” that’s what Jackson County Executive Frank White’s office says a recent audit was full of. He made his case Monday in front of the Jackson County Legislature.

It was not a comfortable atmosphere inside that session Monday afternoon, but the one thing both Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker and Jackson County Executive Frank White agree on is that it’s time to move on and do what the voters of Jackson County have asked them to do.

Jackson County legislators are clearly not happy when discussing the results of an audit released last month of the COMBAT program.

The 30-year 1/4 cent sales tax program has successfully raised millions and millions of dollars meant to fight drugs and violence in the county, but that audit found millions of dollars had been misspent by the county executive’s office.

Both White and his Chief of Staff Caleb Clifford presented a report of their own arguing everything from who the auditors talked to, to whether it’s really an audit at all and not just a report.

Legislators took issue with White and Clifford’s assertion, they approved the use of all those funds.

“Including all that 999‘s that were done, so there were some of those done out of there including for your truck. It’s all things that we did not approve so I don’t like it when the general public hears the legislature approved everything, that is not true,” Jackson County Legislator Dan Tarwater said.

Baker called Monday’s presentation nonsense.

“It’s a hard environment to work in but you’ve got to summon your better angels in this job some days like today,” Baker said.

What both sides did agree on was it it’s time to move on.

“Let’s try to move forward in a positive manner and not deal in, ‘I gotcha politics,’ but just doing what’s right for the taxpayers and what’s right for our community going forward. I think we’ll all have fun doing these jobs,” White said.

Baker says the most important thing moving forward is transparency and she says there will be another audit.