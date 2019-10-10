KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A member of the Trump family was in town today as Ivanka Trump listened to local leaders explain what they need to take care of Kansas City’s children.
A large group of educators and child care professionals filled a room at Metropolitan Community College Thursday, but almost all eyes were on Ivanka Trump.
The president’s oldest daughter is on a listening tour and is visiting classrooms.
“Childcare is fundamental to enabling us to continue to drive up workforce participation rates, bring people off the sidelines, and increase opportunities for those who already working as they seek to better their own lives and those of their families,” she said.
Her stop in KC was the seventh of 10.
Parents, professionals, and business owners let elected officials like Governor Mike Parson and Senator Roy Blunt in on what they need to help children in KC.
“So, when we have one parent that is staying home to watch their child because they can’t find the quality daycare, that’s not okay,” said Cornelia Stevens with TOP Early Learning Centers. “So, we need to make sure we have the dollars and the resources to make sure we can support -- financially support -- the level of quality our children deserve.”
“Well, I was really excited because afterwards Senator Blunt said, ‘You know what we really could do? We really could look at how do we integrate all those different fund sources to make it easier for parents.’” said Mary Esselman with Operation Breakthrough.
Both women said childcare is a bipartisan issue, but none of the politicians there are Democrats.
Mayor Quinton Lucas did not receive an invite, but Senator Roy Blunt met with him afterward. An HHS official said some democrats were invited, but they would not say who was asked to come.
Ivanka trump did not speak to press, but as KCTV5 News was talking to Mary Esselman she stopped to say goodbye and we wanted to ask her some questions.
“I learned so much and it was great to be here with the governor, who is doing an amazing job with Senator Blunt, who has been such a tremendous advocate for early childhood education and childcare, and has helped us fight to secure a 40% increase in the money that is block granted to the states,” Trump said. “So, we’re really proud of the work we’re doing and there’s more to be done, and I’m running to the airport.”
KCTV5 News tried asking Trump more questions about Syria and Turkey, but Secret Service swept her off to her car.
