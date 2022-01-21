KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's Red Friday, Kansas City! It's time to gear up and get ready for Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup at Arrowhead Stadium between the Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills.

The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. on KCTV5, and we've got you covered, from tailgating to tasty treats!

Joe, Gina, Taylor and Morgan were live this morning with a fun look on how Chiefs fans are getting ready:

It's Red Friday in Kansas City! We've got you covered on tailgating and tasty treats!

Click or tap here to download KCTV5's free mobile app

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.