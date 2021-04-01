KCTV5 Sports Reporter Neal Jones is out at Kauffman Stadium previewing the upcoming season for the boys in blue!

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's Opening Day in Major League Baseball, and the Royals start out at Kauffman Stadium against the Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon.

National pundits don't have high expectations for the boys in blue, but the experts been wrong before! (Ask 2014 and 2015.)

With the Royals welcoming some new players, developing young ones, and bringing back some veterans, baseball is back in Kansas City in 2021.

Ladies and gentlemen, your Kansas City Royals.

  • Rangers @ Royals
  • Kauffman Stadium
  • First pitch: 3:10 p.m. Kansas City time
  • Kyle Gibson (Tex) vs. Brad Keller (KC)

Adalberto Mondesi is on the IL, but that's not going to stop players and fans from coming into the season with confidence.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.