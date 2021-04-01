KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It's Opening Day in Major League Baseball, and the Royals start out at Kauffman Stadium against the Texas Rangers on Thursday afternoon.
National pundits don't have high expectations for the boys in blue, but the experts been wrong before! (Ask 2014 and 2015.)
With the Royals welcoming some new players, developing young ones, and bringing back some veterans, baseball is back in Kansas City in 2021.
Ladies and gentlemen, your Kansas City Royals.
- Rangers @ Royals
- Kauffman Stadium
- First pitch: 3:10 p.m. Kansas City time
- Kyle Gibson (Tex) vs. Brad Keller (KC)
