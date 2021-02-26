FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Six years ago on Feb. 26, 2015, the great dress debate began when a woman posted a picture of the dress on Tumblr and asked for help in identifying what colors were on it.
The dispute quickly spread on Twitter, where people split into two camps: #teamblueandblack and #teamwhiteandgold.
Which color team are you on?
What color is the dress?
Even Ellen DeGeneres and Kim Kardashian weighed in on the debate.
The company selling the dress finally came around the following day settling the debate. The dress is black and blue.
But there is some science behind the viral debate. The cones in the retinas respond differently to light of different wavelengths, and it is responsible for color vision.
Therefore, each person see's different colors. The cones detect the blue, green, and red in an image. These three types of signals are sent to the brain and processed into a mental awareness of what you're seeing
