KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There's at least one member of the Kelce family that will be busier on Sunday than Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. 

Donna Kelce, the mother of Travis Kelce and Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce, attended playoff games in two cities about 1,300 miles apart. 

Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles were in Tampa Bay today, where the Buccaneers prevailed in the game. 

After Tampa Bay wrapped up a 31-15 win against Philadelphia, Donna Kelce made the trip to Kansas City and landed around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The NFL's Twitter account tweeted in the direction of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, "requesting" a police escort to Arrowhead. 

If Donna would have had her way, she would have spent more time on the field and less in airports. 

 “It’s awesome. I wanted to support Jason," she said. “It’s really difficult when they’re both playing football at the same time on the same day.”

Fans in Kansas City and across the country were following the journey on Twitter. The NFL's official account kept everyone updated about her 1,300-mile trip. 

“That’s devotement to the children," said Eric Hertzler, a Chiefs fan. "That's impressive." 

Right around the time she landed in Kansas City, her son Travis scored a touchdown late in the second half to extend the Chiefs' lead to 14 points. 

“No way!," she said. "That’s awesome.”

She made to Arrowhead Stadium around 9:20 p.m. on Sunday....just in time to see Travis throw a touchdown pass: 

