LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- The family of a teen killed in a hit-and-run over the summer in Leavenworth is thankful for the outpouring of support from the community after items were stolen from a memorial.

Over the weekend, Scott Lynch, says his family noticed items, including teddy bears, artificial flowers, and snacks, they added to a memorial for his daughter at N. Fourth St. and Kickapoo St. were missing. Miranda Lynch, 16, was killed at that intersection in August while riding her bike. A 27-year-old woman, Amber Alexander, was charged in the teen’s death.

“I just can't imagine somebody could be so heartless like that. Why would you steal from a memorial site? Somebody clearly lost their life here. Why would you take from that, profit or not? Who in the world could do something like that?” questioned Scott.

After Scott noticed a few items were missing, he put up a sign. One side of the sign asks parents to hug their kids because time is precious and on the other he begs people to not take Miranda’s stuff.

“[It says] please don't take her stuff. I even said please. I'm not even saying that out of anger, I'm still trying to be mellow about this. Within three hours somebody took that sign, and the few flowers that I put there across the street and threw them in somebody’s yard,” said Scott.

Neighbors who found out about what happened have been dropping off items, including two big ones. A woman who had never met the Lynch family felt compelled to make decorations out of horseshoes. The gift included two hearts molded from horseshoes; one was stolen. The woman also made a cross which has since been bolted down. A man who reached out to the family, set up a white ghost bike to honor Miranda’s memory.

Miranda’s mom, Monica, says her daughter was beloved and known by many in the community. She says she was the most energetic of her four daughters and loved riding her bike with her dad.

“She was a little girl on the bike with her backpack and her hat on. Everybody knew her around here,” said Monica.

Aside from riding her bike, Miranda's parents say she loved spending time with her family. Her favorite snacks included mac & cheese, diet Pepsi, and sunflower seeds.

The family does not know who is taking items from the memorial, but they, along with others, are monitoring the site. They say, while the items are inexpensive, they are valuable to them.

In August, Leavenworth Police Department announced, Alexander was charged with:

Second-degree murder, or in the alternative, DUI manslaughter

Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson notes separately: "Under this first count, a jury has the option of convicting Ms. Alexander of either count or neither."

Leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death

Tampering with evidence