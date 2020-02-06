ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- It’s said to be the last thing Jesse James saw before being shot. Now, a piece of history has gone missing into the hands of someone who stole it.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Abigael Jaymes went to Jesse James’ home in St. Joseph to learn more about a piece of history that vanished on Jan. 31 of this year.
He was one of America’s most famous criminals, now robbed of what’s said to be his own possessions. It’s a sign that read “God Bless Our Home” and was on display, slanting in a specific direction.
“We think it was the last item that Jesse James had in his hands before he fell dead on the floor,” said Museum Director Gary Chilcote.
As the legend goes, Jesse James got up on a chair to straighten the sign when fellow gang member Robert Ford shot him in the back of the head on April 3, 1882.
However, why someone would take that piece of history is beyond the minds of several who live in St. Joseph.
“It’s just mad,” said Craig Goad. “It seems just crazy to me. Why anyone would want to steal something like that?”
“I think it’s a terrible thing someone would do something like that,” Phyllis Breckenridge said.
According to Chilcote, the burglar climbed through a window. “He tore out the screen and smashed the glass,” he said. “That’s 12 inches by 24 inches, and he climbed through that both ways going in and coming out.”
The burglar broke a glass case upon entering. First stealing several other items, including pictures and a bible Jesse’s mother gave him.
This isn’t the first time a burglar has come in there. The gun that’s used to depict the same style gun that killed Jesse was stolen out of the museum in 1983. Police tracked that burglar down within two hours.
Now it’s an item of national significance.
“Jesse James is someone that people come from all over the world to learn about and this is the last item that we know of that we think Jesse actually handled,” Chilcote said.
The item was made with intricate detail. “It was embroidered with colored thread,” Chilcote said. “Red and white thread, and some other colors. It was quite a fancy item.”
A fancy item that many hope makes its way back where it belongs. “I hope they find the person that did this,” Breckenridge said.
Chilcote believes this was someone who’s visited the museum before. The St. Joseph police did collect DNA and has done fingerprint testing.
