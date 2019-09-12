KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A Missouri Hyperloop could become a reality within the decade, taking passengers from Kansas City to Columbia in just 15 minutes and to St. Louis in just half an hour.

But even with the future coming so quickly, some travelers are holding on to the past.

Riders of the Amtrak Missouri River Runner can already crisscross the Show-Me state, with two trains running at the same time dividing Missouri in half.

It’s a long trip, taking nearly six hours for passengers making the entire journey, though that could soon change if the people aboard the Amtrack trains instead take a Hyperloop car.

The high-speed system is a vision from tech giant Virgin and could take passengers across the state at speeds hitting 600 mph.

KC Tech Council President Ryan Weber believes the system could be in place within the next decade, though rail travelers like Sue Gailey are still a bit skeptical or even scared of the technology.

“The speedy train is frightening to me,” Gailey told KCTV5 News. “It’s like, ‘Oh my God,’ except, I guess it’s on the ground. I don’t know. I could get used to that idea.”

Other passengers, like first-time Amtrak rider Kevin Winterscheidt, are looking forward to a trip in the fast lane.

“I think it would be neat,” Winterscheidt said. “I’ve watched several documentaries of other countries that have them and I think it would be awesome.”

Still, there are concerns with this futuristic rail system. A study of the potential hyperloop would require the use of eminent domain by the state, forcing some private land owners to give up property for the project.

A state-wide feasibility study last year showed the Hyperloop can be constructed right along I-70, and supporters say the numbers make sense.

The projected build cost would be $30 million to $40 million per mile, meaning the 240 mile stretch between Kansas City and St. Louis would have a price tag of $7.2 billion to $9.6 billion.