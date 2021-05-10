Kansas City, MO (KCTV) — Spring weather in the Midwest can be treacherous. May is usually the most active month for tornados.
Ten years ago this May, an EF-5 tornado ripped through the city if Joplin, MO, killing 161 people and injuring 1,000 more.
A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration following the Joplin tornados said that many people did not take the warnings seriously. Interviews with townspeople found many had become “desensitized” and did not seek shelter.
What about warnings in the Kansas City area? You have undoubtedly heard the month siren test. It happens every first Wednesday, at 11 a.m.
“We try to walk the balance between over-warning so that people know if they hear the sirens some other time than 11 o’clock on Wednesday… that it’s the real deal,” said Steve Bean, KCMO Emergency Operations Center Technology Coordinator. “And it means that an actual warning has been issues by the National Weather Service, which means they’ve seen a tornado.”
The National Weather Service sends out a warning if there’s a tornado on the radar or a trusted spotter sees it on the ground.
“In this part of the country there is probably no other weather warning more important than a tornado warning,” said Andy Bailey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
Bailey says he understands people’s curiosity, but warns that the sirens blasting really means take shelter.
“One of the things that’s just natural for us to do is we try to verify the threat exists,” said Bailey. “What I tell people is that tornado warning should be your verification that even if there isn’t a tornado currently present, conditions are such we could get a tornado to develop in a matter of seconds.”
Sirens are just the start. If you’re mowing the grass with your headphones in or are inside during a warning the sirens likely won’t reach your ears. Government agencies developed the wireless Emergency Alert system for that reason. It can send you a message if you’re in danger, similar to an Amer Alert.
“Nobody is tracking your phone,” said Bailey. “It’s more like your phone is listening for a broadcast from a tower. When that happens, your phone will go off with that alert.”
The most reliable source for an alert is a NOAA radio. You can pick them up for around 30 dollars.
