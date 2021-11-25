KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City’s 92-year Thanksgiving tradition returned Thursday with the flip of the switch in front of a crowd again.
The Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony resumed after a broadcast-only event last year.
This Thanksgiving, a crowd gathered once again on the Country Club Plaza near Nichols Road and Pennsylvania Avenue. Kansas City Current “flipped the switch” to illuminate thousands of lights. The lighting ceremony also featured performances by Quixotic, Musical Theater Heritage, Summer Breeze, and a fireworks display.
Before the flip and the boom of fireworks, families picked their perfect spots to watch the holiday season came to life. Steve Barnett and his wife viewed the lighting ceremony with their children and grandchildren.
“It’s my first year,” Steve Barnett said. “I just turned 70.”
“This is a long-time family tradition. We love it,” Becky Davis said. “Ever since I was a little girl, so let’s just say a long time. Last year just wasn’t the same watching it on television.”
The night was special for Kansas City Current Goalkeeper Tristin Stuteville. The longtime crowd member became one of the switch flippers with her KC Current teammates Forward Kristen Hamilton, Defender Elizabeth Ball, Defender Sydney Miramontez, Defender and Midfielder Kristen Edmonds, and Forward Jaycie Johnson.
“It’s absolutely surreal. I grew up coming here every year with my family,” Stuteville said. “To be a part of it, with my amazing teammates and such an awesome club, it’s so surreal.”
“To be here and be a part of this experience is an honor and I'm just thrilled to be able to flip the switch tonight,” Edmonds said.
The Evergy Plaza Lights will shine nightly through Jan. 9.
“It’s really exciting to bring back the entertainment. To bring back this gathering that people in Kansas City look forward to every year,” Country Club Plaza General Manager Kasey Vena said. “People are excited to get back to some of those traditions.”
