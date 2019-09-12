KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – There is a bouncing baby girl at the Kansas City Zoo, though this one is taller than the typical newborn.
Zoo officials say that last week giraffe mom Lizzie gave birth to female calf. The baby girl tipped the scales at 11 pounds and is already 5 feet 6 inches tall.
Staff at the zoo said the calf is in good health and is already bonding with her mother and the other giraffes in the herd, which includes a sister Dixie, born last February, a half-brother Maxwell, born last September, and her “grandmother” Mahali.
The new calf and Dixie are the first two calves for Lizzie, who was also born at the zoo in 2012.
The zoo plans to have the entire giraffe herd out for exhibit Thursday, but staff noted the exhibit could be limited by possible severe weather.
