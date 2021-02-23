KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – With 118,000 and growing by the day, it’s no stretch to say that Mara Olney is a social media influencer.
“I didn’t really try to become an influencer. I started gaining a following about three years ago," she said.
Her popularity skyrocketed when she teamed up with a photographer and combined her passions of teaching yoga with modeling. She credits her internet fame to being able to open her own business this year -- Lum Health Studio.
“You have to be constantly updating, constantly sharing and constantly thinking about what’s going to get good engagement” Olney says.
It’s a full-time job staying connected to her fans. She’s constantly posting. Her followers would tell you there’s no such thing as oversharing.
"The pressure is you do have to be willing to be open and share yourself and be genuine otherwise people can see through that," Olney said.
Speaking of genuine, meet Bev Weidner. A food blogger turned hilarious social media influencer. She says age has helped her realize not to take everything so seriously.
“There’s ... I don’t want to say wisdom but I know ... I try not to let little things get to me. Negative feedback negative comments I just sail on man," Weidner said.
Her popularity online has even led to a partnership with the Food Network.
Ultimately, influencers are people with the power to affect the buying habits of others. And you can always find someone endorsing or selling a product. They’re partnerships that can be extremely lucrative.
"I know people want it. if I’m going to show you this lamp I know you’re going to want the link so I might as well show you the link," Weidner said.
From cheese to yoga pants, and self tanner to mini sausages, these women say they take their partnerships seriously.
“I’m not trying to sell sell sell sell and sometimes I feel like that so there is an internal I need to chill out” Weidner added.
Weidner has created boundaries between pleasing her followers and time with her family. For Olney, she draws the line when it comes to posting about her love life.
They are all finding a balance between producing authentic content, standing out in a highly competitive market and trying to have a life outside of their screens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.