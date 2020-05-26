KANSAS CITY, MO – Normally the shop at MindDrive would be bustling with young welders, mechanics and software engineers.
But during the COVID-19 crisis, the organization for urban teens has been working remotely. Like many educators, Mike Enos and Oz Qureshi miss the activity.
“So much of what we do is built around being in the same room,” Qureshi said. “You can’t teach someone to weld on Zoom.”
Qureshi is the program facilitator for MindDrive, which has been finding unique ways to connect with students this spring. He mentioned design projects based in Minecraft and other remote options for STEM-centered projects. But their programs haven’t been the same.
Enos, the director of the group, said when the pandemic first hit Kansas City, MindDrive started reaching out to students, as well as the parents and mentors that work with the organization.
“In this environment we're trying to figure out how we can continue engaging students,” Enos said.”
When they started hearing the students’ struggles at home – isolation and loneliness, fears about safety and security, and in some cases a lack of access to technology – Enos realized that MindDrive needed to give its students a voice.
“Those populations are those that can sometimes get lost. We want to make sure those stories aren't lost,” he said.
He and Qureshi created a series of videos for their community. They reached out to students, their families and mentors, requesting first person accounts of what they were experiencing.
“We’re doing okay, but it’s difficult because we’re all quarantined,” Jamison Rowles, a student at Ewing Marion Kauffman School, said.
“My family is doing well. But my friends' parents' jobs are affected and my grandma's going to be laid off, so we’ll see how that goes,” Crossroads Academy freshman Kaison Hill shared.
Graduating senior Nyah Noronha had a message shared by many - “I can't wait until this all blows over so I can see you again.”
There are dozens of videos posted to MindDrive’s YouTube channel. Their playlist captures a snapshot of what life has been like for many families in Kansas City and the surrounding area.
“They’re sharing their hopes and dreams and concerns,” Enos said.
Some of the videos are lighthearted, some are heavy. Many students expressed concerns for family members and healthcare workers.
“There are people out there who are still working because they're forced to. I hope they can stay safe,” North Kansas City senior Kevin Nguyen said in a video.
Enos noted that the regard for others’ safety was a common thread among students.
“It’s all about our community rising up to support each other,” Enos said.
MindDrive is hosting a small graduation ceremony this weekend for a dozen or so seniors.
