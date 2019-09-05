KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Is our technology making us more impatient?
Remember the sound of connecting to dial-up internet? It was the stuff of nightmares.
“The sound. I'll never forget the sound.”
“You're looking at a website that's just loading line by line.”
“Very, very slow.”
In the 90s, it took a whole two minutes to load your AOL account and hear “you’ve got mail.”
“I remember trying to load websites and the loading bar would actually go down, like it would go up and backwards.”
These days, even coffee shop Wi-Fi can load up most websites in a few seconds, but that might be changing the way we're waiting.
A recent survey from one poll found that, on average, people get frustrated waiting more than 16 seconds for a website to load.
Learning that, KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers set up a little experiment here to test people's patience. He found a website that's just a never-ending loading screen and watched the frustration build.
It caused some uncomfortable silence, but people actually waited very well. You could see them get a little restless, though, and most took about a minute before they figured out the joke.
Everyone was very polite to Nathan. “I was totally just going to sit here,” one person said.
At home, however, the waiting game is a little shorter.
“I would abandon the website,” one person said. “I'd find it inefficient.”
The survey also found that people get frustrated waiting at a traffic light for more than 25 seconds.
That begs the question: Is that the digital age or just human nature?
“It's just the progression of the planet.”
“I hope people can be mindful”
“Get off the internet and do something else.”
It's 2019, but patience is still a virtue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.