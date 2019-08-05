HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are debunking a driving myth that many people have probably heard.
There is no law that makes it illegal to drive barefoot, Harrisonville police say.
"Actually driving barefoot would be safer than driving in flip-flops, sandals or high heels," the department said in a Facebook post.
In addition, Harrisonville police say there are zero states or Canadian provinces that have any laws on driving while barefoot.
So while your friends or family members may tell you hearsay or rumours, you can verify the law by calling your local DMV.
