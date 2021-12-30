KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- Sore throat, runny nose, a cough---all telltale signs of the cold or maybe even the beginning of the flu. But we've also learned to see these as potential COVID-19 symptoms since early 2020.
So how do you know if it's a cold or if it's COVID? Reporter Morgan Mobley talked with some local doctors to see what they have to say:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.