FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Is it a cold or COVID-19? That’s a question many patients are seeking an answer to when they call Dr. Todd Fristo’s office with Saint Luke’s Health System.
The family physician says his office has been fielding calls from patients wondering if they should get tested for COVID-19.
In recent weeks, doctors from various health systems are reporting a rise in patients feeling cold-like symptoms. While some patients are contracting COVID-19 from community spread, others are falling victim once again to common colds and influenza A and B.
Most common colds took a break during the past year and a half as mask mandates were in effect and measures of infection prevention were practiced.
“Considering 2020-2021, we didn’t see any influenza. This year, we have seen a significant amount of influenza,” said Dr. Sayo Weihs, with Infectious Diseases at University Health.
Symptoms including a runny nose, sore throat, and cough are hard to differentiate between COVID and a common cold. That is why doctors encourage testing, especially PCR testing.
During their daily medical update on Wednesday, doctors weighed in on the topic.
“There is absolutely no way, based on symptoms, that you can distinguish between a common cold, omicron and delta,” said Dr. Steve Stites, Chief Medical Officer at the University of Kansas Health System.
Dr. Fristo has taken a conservative approach at his office and is asking patients with cold-like symptoms to get tested for COVID-19 before scheduling an in-person visit.
“It’s been very challenging because, before COVID, you would just treat it like a viral respiratory infection or cold. If they had fever and chills and felt poorly, you would think it’s more influenza. But now, COVID has added a whole new layer of complexity to try to figure out what to do and give proper recommendations,” explained Dr. Fristo.
Even though it’s hard to tell COVID apart from a cold, there are some symptoms that are more consistently found with COVID-19 infection such as fever, body aches, and loss of taste and smell.
