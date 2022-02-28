INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities have identified a man who died after his Tesla stopped in the road last night and other vehicles crashed into it.
According to the Independence Police Department, the crash happened on Sunday night in the area of I-70 and Little Blue Parkway.
On Monday, police identified the man who died as 74-year-old Terry L. Siegel from Lake Winnebago, Missouri.
The IPD said that their initial investigation has determined that Mr. Siegel and his passenger were in the car "when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to lose power and stop in the roadway."
Approaching vehicles weren't able to avoid crashing into it.
IPD notes that everyone involved was wearing a seatbelt.
The investigation is ongoing.
