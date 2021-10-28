INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating yet another school threat, this time toward a school in Independence.
According to the Independence Police Department, they are looking into a post that was made on social media where someone threatened gun violence tomorrow, Oct. 29, at Pioneer Ridge Middle School.
The police department said they are currently working with the Independence School District, investigating the threat and its validity.
Tomorrow, extra officers will be assigned to the school as an added security measure.
If anyone knows who posted the threat to social media, they are asked to call IPD's information desk at 816-325-7300 or their dispatchers 816-836-3600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.