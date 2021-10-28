GENERIC: KCPD police lights
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating yet another school threat, this time toward a school in Independence. 

According to the Independence Police Department, they are looking into a post that was made on social media where someone threatened gun violence tomorrow, Oct. 29, at Pioneer Ridge Middle School.

The police department said they are currently working with the Independence School District, investigating the threat and its validity. 

Tomorrow, extra officers will be assigned to the school as an added security measure. 

If anyone knows who posted the threat to social media, they are asked to call IPD's information desk at 816-325-7300 or their dispatchers 816-836-3600.

