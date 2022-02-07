INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- An Independence Police Department employee has been put on paid administrative leave as part of the investigation into misuse of overtime.
The individual will be on leave for at least two weeks.
“We are placing one individual within the Independence Police Department on paid administrative leave pending results of the investigation,” said City Manager Zach Walker. “This decision has been made to maintain the integrity of the investigation and the parties involved. We will continue to provide updates as appropriate throughout this investigation.”
