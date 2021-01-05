INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, Independence police summarized what they know so far about the shootings that have happened at Independence Center and asked for the public's help identifying some individuals.
Both shootings are still under active criminal investigation and they are not connected in any way, police said.
As part of this article, there are pictures of the people police are trying to identify with regard to these shootings.
The first shooting happened on New Year's Eve following an altercation between a group of people inside Foot Locker. Shots were exchanged and a 16-year-old boy who was shooting a pistol was stuck by gunfire from another person's gun. That teen is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The police still don't know what sparked the altercation in the first place.
The police are trying to identify the two people wearing black in connection with this shooting. Detectives are pursuing any criminal charges against all who were involved.
The second shooting happened on Jan. 4 and was between people inside two vehicles in the parking lot near a bank and fast food restaurant.
Police found one vehicle at the scene and a man inside had been shot in the head. He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and police have now determined that he was involved in the shooting. On Tuesday, the a charge was filed against that man for unlawful possession of a firearm.
The second vehicle was later found, unoccupied, not far from the shooting scene. Police are still looking for the people who were inside that vehicle.
The police are trying to identify the woman pictured, as she may have information about the shooting.
No bystanders were harmed in either of these shootings. However, buildings and vehicles were damaged.
If you know anything, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS, call IPD Tips at 816-325-7777, or email leads@indepmo.org.
Independence people are still working with Independence Center's owners, management, and security to address safety concerns. They said they have increased the number of officers at the mall. More external surveillance cameras will be added, as well.
There will soon be digital billboards along 39th Street reminding people about the curfew, which is now in effect seven days a week.
“We are in discussion to also offer safety training to mall staff which would include general best safety practices but also what do to during a critical incident,” added Officer John Syme. “We have identified a mechanism to enhance communication with tenants both during emergency and non-emergency situations with businesses. We are working towards broader communication with citizens in and around the 39th St. shopping district.”
