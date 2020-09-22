CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) - Dash and body camera videos obtained by KCTV5 News give perspective into what happened during a violent multi-city crime spree that ended with a deputy shooting and killing the suspect.
The violent day began in Liberty, Missouri, on January 2nd of this year. Liberty police say Jeffery D. Millsap drove to the Academy Sports + Outdoors in Liberty off Stewart Road to try to buy a gun around 11 a.m.
When a background check denied the purchase, surveillance video showed Millsap jumped the counter with a knife and stole a handgun and ammunition. Because Millsap filled out paperwork and provided his photo I.D., investigators began searching for him.
Armed with a knife, stolen ammunition and a gun, investigators say Millsap then drove to the Landmark Dodge Chrysler Jeep dealership off Noland Road in Independence. Dash camera video from Independence police patrol cars recorded officers arriving at the business.
“The suspect is a white male. He pulled a firearm and shot approximately six to seven times,” one dispatcher said.
Around 11:30 a.m. on January 2nd, police say Millsap shot car dealership employee Jody Hendrick. As first responders worked to save Hendrick’s life, police officers asked witnesses what they saw.
“I saw him walk in. He started shooting,” one witness told an officer. “I climbed under the desk.”
Dispatchers shared Millsap’s vehicle description with officers around the metro. An officer spotted him driving in Clay County, Missouri. Officers told dispatchers Millsap refused to pull over and kept driving toward his home.
Body and dash camera video from a Clay County deputy showed Millsap speeding up his driveway and running toward a basement door to his home. At the time, officers did not know if Millsap would try to harm anyone else inside the home.
“I don’t want him to get to his house and get barricaded,” one officer said over the radio.
The deputy’s body camera showed he followed Millsap shouting for Millsap to show his hands, but he never did. The deputy said, “Show me your hands! Show me your hands! Show me your hands! Show me your ******* hands! Show me your ******* hands now! Show me your ****** hands.”
Instead the deputy says Millsap kept digging in his jacket pocket and pulled out a gun which can be seen in the body camera video. Then the deputy fired his duty weapon striking Millsap who died from multiple gunshot wounds. After the deputy shot Millsap, body camera video showed a gun next to Millsap’s hand as he was on the ground.
In June, KCTV5 News spoke to Jody Hendrick who was still recovering from his injuries. Hendrick said Millsap shot him seven times.
“All I could think about from when it started until it was over is, ‘I’m not going to be able to see my family again,’” Hendrick said. “God bless that officer that had enough courage to stop him before anybody else got hurt.”
The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the shooting involving the deputy and submitted the case to the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors determined the deputy acted in self-defense and that his actions were both lawful and necessary to protect the public and other officers.
