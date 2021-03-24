LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Investigators searched a Lee’s Summit massage business during an investigation into suspected illegal and illicit activity at Swan Spa off Rice Road.
The joint investigation involves law enforcement and the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.
Investigators seized 24 items from the business when they served a search warrant earlier this month.
Court records show on March 9th investigators contacted eight Swan Spa customers. Investigators say five of the eight customers stated that a sexual act had occurred at the business which they paid for. One customer said a sexual act was offered but they declined.
Last October, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office announced the start of the Hope Initiative that is aimed to target illicit massage businesses that may be engaging in human trafficking and advertising on illicit websites. According to the Missouri Attorney General’s office, traffickers often use the legitimate massage therapy industry as a front for human trafficking. “You will no longer be able to hide behind the facade of a legitimate business,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said in October. At the time, the attorney general’s office announced the next phase of the Hope Initiative would focus on potential lawsuits and criminal cases.
In the Swan Spa investigation, officers say Swan Spa’s phone number was listed in advertisements on escort sites that promote prostitution. While executing a search warrant, officers seized items from Swan Spa including bed sheet samples, wall samples, carpet samples, condoms, cell phones, ledgers, batch report receipts and a small notebook with adult sites.
KCTV5 News called the business to ask for comment. A recorded message told us to leave a message or text. KCTV5 News has not heard back regarding a request for comment.
Last year, a spokesperson for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office told KCTV5 News roughly 35 businesses in the Kansas City area, spanning from Liberty to Peculiar, are suspected of running an illicit massage business.
When reached for comment Tuesday regarding the Swan Spa investigation, a spokesperson for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office said, “The matter is under investigation. More details will be released at a later time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.