LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- A suspect who investigators say fired an assault rifle outside of Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A headquarters in Lee’s Summit could soon face charges.
Troopers shot the suspect, Tayland Rahim, around 9:40 Monday night. He is expected to survive. The investigation into why he drove to Troop A with a long gun is ongoing.
“This has never happened in the history of the highway patrol,” Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A Sgt. Bill Lowe said on Tuesday at a news conference. “No one has ever come to one of our buildings and tried this.”
Investigators have not released to the public what if anything motivated Rahim to drive to Troop A, park in an employee parking area then get out with a long gun and fire at least one shot.
After troopers say Rahim fired one shot into the ground, one trooper used a side exit to confront him. Another trooper fired from an office window after investigators say commands to Rahim to drop his weapon went unanswered.
Rahim was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. No one else was hurt. “He was set to do some harm. We have unarmed people in this building,” Lowe said. “This person was going to be preying on them.”
On Tuesday, several neighbors shared photos with KCTV5 News of investigators serving a search warrant at a listed address for Rahim. Investigators say they seized several firearms and rounds of ammunition from a home off NW 80th Street in Kansas City.
“I went to go get my oldest son ready for school and that's when we heard the loudspeaker right outside his bedroom,” neighbor Monica Kinde said. “They were saying, ‘We are KCPD we are issuing a search warrant. Come out of the house with your hands up and no weapons.” Neighbors say they only saw investigators come and go from the home. “It's a pretty quiet neighborhood in general so it was really kind of a startling way to wake up, frankly,” Kinde said.
Investigators say they’ve only had one previous interaction with Rahim. A member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a traffic citation in 2019 to Rahim at a scale station for driving a tandem trailer that was more than 2,000 pounds overweight. According to online court records, Rahim paid $223.50 in fines and fees for the citation.
“We are trying to get a big picture as to why someone would be on our property and try this,” Lowe said. Investigators are in contact with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office. They expect charges and an arrest warrant to be issued for Rahim. During Tuesday’s news conference, investigators said Rahim was listed in stable condition at an area hospital.
