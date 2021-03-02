BENTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Investigators in Benton County say the deaths of a man and his two boys appears to be the result of a murder-suicide. They are waiting for final results from the medical examiner.

Bodies found in Benton County are those of father, sons who disappeared A family is now planning a funeral for two young boys and their father after deputies found their bodies on Monday.

When law enforcement sent out a statewide be on the lookout alert on February 26th, family, friends, and everyone who shared photos and social media posts about the boys hoped they would be found safe. Instead utility crews made a devastating discovery around 4:20PM Monday.

On Saturday when the utility crews worked near a small rundown shack, they did not see anyone. On Monday, the crews came back to work in the area off Highway 65 north of Warsaw and became suspicious. “Something is not quite right there,” Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox said.

The utility crews called investigators who confirmed the bodies of 4-year-old Kaiden Peak, 3-year-old Mayson Peak and their father 40-year-old Darrell Peak were inside deceased. “My understanding is the car broke down here and this is where it ended,” Knox said.

After receiving reports on February 25th of a man walking along the highway with two children, investigators searched the area several times with no luck. Many unanswered questions remain. “There is a blank couple of days there we don’t know where they were or what there were doing,” Knox said.

Before the discovery on Monday, the boy’s mother remained hopeful. “It's the hardest thing I've ever been through in my life, not knowing where my children are,” Bonnie Peak said at the time to affiliate KOLR-10. “I just want my kids home."

An Amber Alert was not issued in this case because the case did not meet all criteria necessary for an Amber Alert. Law enforcement officers say the criteria must be met so that Amber Alerts are not so frequent that the public begins to ignore them.