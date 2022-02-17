RAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Ray County, Missouri, Sheriff's Office says the authorities are investigating the death of an inmate.
The sheriff's office said "there was an incident in the jail" that led to an inmate passing away.
Missouri State Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation; that investigation is ongoing.
No further information is available at this time, including the person's identity. Stay with KCTV5 News for any updates.
4 p.m. Update: MSHP has determined that this individual took their own life.
If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline immediately at 1-800-273-8255.
