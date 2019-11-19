KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Two school districts are at odds over what exactly happened at a girls volleyball game in rural Kansas last month.

KCTV5 News reported how students at Piper High School accused the host Baldwin City team of making monkey noises at them in racially charged chants.

The Kansas Association of School Boards investigated the accusations and released their findings to Baldwin City.

While both school districts are moving on from the incident, each district is left with different views of what happened and how it was handled.

Baldwin City superintendent Paul Dorathy emailed parents the result of that investigation Tuesday morning and posted a statement on the school district’s Facebook page.

“I think it was important to do that because of how serious of the allegations were,” Dorathy said of the investigation. “Most certainly this district will not tolerate racism or racist acts of any kind.”

The report detailed how investigators used 37 statements from Baldwin City students, staff, parents and officials at the game, as well as a dozen in-person interviews, including three Piper students and their guardians. They also reviewed video a Baldwin City parent shot of the entire game.

According to the KASB, the investigation found that Piper students heard crowd noises and interpreted them as racially charged but there was no evidence that Baldwin City students made racially charged noises or chants.

People in Baldwin City told KCTV5 News they believe that the investigation shows their girls team did nothing wrong, but that’s not the feeling in the Piper school district.

Piper interim superintendent Blane McCann stands by his students, noting in a statement to KCTV5 News that the students have faced multiple instances of racial hostility in recent years.

McCann took issue with the fact that no Piper staff and only three students from Piper were interviewed as part of the investigation.

Today, a statement from Baldwin USD 348 was issued regarding an incident that occurred at a volleyball match between Piper High School and Baldwin High School. Piper students reported hearing racially charged comments directed toward them. The statement from Baldwin indicates investigators spoke to dozens of Baldwin students, staff, and parents. While Piper did decline the opportunity to co-sponsor the KASB investigation, the district did offer the investigators access to our players, coaches and administrators as needed to complete the investigations. Investigators spoke to only three Piper students and their guardians but failed to speak to any other Piper parents, coaches or athletic director as to their version of events at the contest. From my perspective, I stand with the students of Piper and support their version of events and feel enough is enough. This is at least the fourth instance within the last three years of our students being subjected to racially charged comments while participating in student activities and athletic events at various schools. We are proud of our students in their resilience through extremely difficult situations that young people should never have to face. As a society, we can no longer allow people to make excuses for unacceptable behavior that is disrespectful and dismissive of certain groups. Piper USD 203 students and staff will continue to treat people with respect and dignity going forward as we seek to maintain and improve our own district’s culture.

Dorathy respects McCann’s view and see the whole ordeal as a learning opportunity for districts.

“Most certainly the investigation did not show that anybody made anything up here,” he said. “I believe that the girls, when they were on the court, heard something that they felt like was racially charged.”

Baldwin City previously chose to not let their freshmen girls attend a volleyball tournament at Piper, but Dorathy said they will compete with Piper moving forward despite the tension created between the districts.

Officials with the district agreed to pay for the independent investigation but do not yet have a bill for the final cost.