DEKALB COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities say Dekalb County is experiencing an internet outage.
This affects 911 capabilities and the sheriff's office non-emergency line.
If you are experiencing an emergency in Dekalb County, contact 816-262-2954 and someone will be able to help you.
Deputies say you may also message their Facebook page for assistance.
"Also be aware that Dekalb County isn’t the only agency that is experiencing an outage, it’s possible if you live in the surrounding counties of Dekalb, that this issue maybe occurring as well. Thank you for your patience and as always stay safe everyone," the sheriff's office said.
