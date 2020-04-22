KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Shoppers for Instacart are concerned about their health and safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
The shoppers are in grocery stores everyday picking up the items you need and delivering them to you so you don’t have to leave the house.
When coronavirus cases increased in the United States, Instacart workers staged a nationwide strike demanding sick leave, hazard pay and basic disinfection supplies. The company released health and safety kits for shoppers to order. Nearly a month after the company announced the safety measures, many shoppers are still having a hard time ordering the kits because the demand is so high right now.
Ashley Heintz, a local shopper received one of those kits. Her kit had an opened hand sanitizer, a wet mask and did not have a thermometer.
“They’re an $8 billion company they can afford to treat us a little bit better and show they care and appreciate what we’re doing for them while they sit at home,” she said.
Heintz is among the shoppers footing her own bill for sanitation supplies like wipes, gloves, masks and more to keep herself and customers safe.
“I feel my customers care more about me than Instacart does, because I’ve had customers leave me a spray bottle of sanitizer, gloves hanging on their doors,” Heintz said.
A spokeswoman from Instacart sent KCTV5 News a statement about this problem saying:
“We’re singularly focused on the health and safety of our shopper community. We’ve been actively working with local and federal authorities to monitor the evolving situation and adhere to recommendations from public health officials in order to take the appropriate precautionary measures. Our teams have proactively secured personal protective equipment for the Instacart shopper community including health and safety kits of face masks and thermometers, as well as worked with a third-party to manufacture hand sanitizer. We began shipping these items over the last two weeks and are moving quickly to get them in the hands of Instacart shoppers. We will continue providing regular updates as we introduce new features and services that support the shopper community in the wake of COVID-19.”
The company also says it has introduced more than a dozen new features like the COVID-19 Resource Center and new shopper bonuses in the last several weeks. The company asks shoppers with concerns about their health and safety kits to contact the Care team, which is available 24/7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.