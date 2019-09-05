LAKE QUIVIRA, KS (KCTV) -- It's not just the size of the house, which has seven bedrooms and 18,000 square feet. And, it's not the 15 acres of bronze statues and careful landscaping.
The home at 5225 Renner is magnificent, down to the inlaid flooring, painted ceilings and heated patios.
But to Katie Casey, the realtor selling the $11.8 million home, the biggest selling point might be the spirit within the walls.
“It's hard to describe this place. There's a magical quality to it,” Casey said.
The mega mansion belonged to Dennis Langley, a natural gas entrepreneur who loved to host charity events and political fundraisers.
“You could fit 300 people here comfortably,” Casey said.
Casey gave KCTV5 News a tour during an open house for realtors, prospective buyers and family friends like Kay Barkis.
“Dennis and his wife Lynn brought out the best in people and you see that in the spirit of the house,” Barkis said.
Langley named the home, The Spirit of Avalon, a nod to King Arthur.
After Langley purchased the home, he added on a wing with conference rooms and galleries full of history.
There's also a pulpit used in the Salem Witch Trials.
“Just something he enjoyed having there,” Casey said.
And massive custom-made dragon doors.
This place is like a castle and what would a castle be without a tower. The tower is the highest point in Johnson County, you can see almost to Missouri.
“The scuba tunnels are probably the most unique thing I've ever seen,” Casey said.
That’s right, scuba tunnels. It turns out Langley loved to dive and built a 35 feet deep pool complete with underwater caves and a cliff for jumps.
Manfred Uhl came to demonstrate the facility to guests.
“This is unheard of. There's a lot of detail and money it would take to build something like this. It's like Disneyland in the Midwest,” Uhl said.
So, who might buy something like this?
Casey says Langley put nearly $30 million into the property, even though the asking price is a third of that. It's still the most expensive home in Kansas so it might not go to an individual.
“There's a lot of ways this could go. There's a lot of possibilities for a company retreat center. Certainly, it could be an awesome family home, too,” Casey said.
Uhl says it would make a good ocean institute.
“It would open that door up to introduce people to why we need to protect our oceans,” Uhl said.
And Barkis hopes that whoever purchases it continues the legacy of Mr. Langley.
“Someone who would really utilize it with that spirit in mind,” Barkis said.
The kind of spirit that only comes with a house like this.
“It's going to take a unique buyer, but like any property it only takes one,” Casey said.
Extravagant, eccentric, but truly a one of a kind find.
The property also has a 2200 square foot garage and carriage house with an additional apartment.
The property taxes alone on the home are estimated around 13,000 a month.
