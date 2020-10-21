KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Before medical marijuana is sold at Kansas City dispensaries, it has to be tested. KCTV5 News got a look at the process.

Operations inside Green Precision Analytics located in Kansas City are nearly nonstop these days. The crew has to run seven to nine different tests on every batch of product they receive. The tests have to be completed before product heads to the dispensary.

“We’re going to look at the cannabinoid profile, we’ll look for pesticides, microbial toxins, heavy metals, and moisture context as well,” Green Precision Analytics Laboratory Director Josh Kollmeyer, MLS said.

Too much moisture can lead to mold. The DHSS is investigating a complaint of mold growth on marijuana sold at a Missouri dispensary over the weekend. Kollmeyer says he could see how that could happen if testing didn’t catch the issue.

“We’ve been working with DHSS, since the mold problem was found out, we do test such large batches at a time, to test every single piece of that batch we just don’t have enough time in a day to do it,” Kollmeyer said.

Kollmeyer says they test representative samples. Research into how to make sure the marijuana is safe is still evolving.

“As well as some of these pesticides and stuff we don’t know. Our foods and our couches and everything get covered in chemicals these days, but we never hear them up and inject them,” Kollmeyer said.

Some of these workers were testing for pharmacies before others testing pesticide product. Kollmeyer was working in hospitals testing coronavirus patients until this location opened.

Other testing labs will open up soon, they have until the end of the year to get up and running.