KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A temporary jail in Kansas City, Missouri is running into some major problems after one inmate was recently found dead and, for the second time in less than two months, another inmate escaped.
The Kansas City Police Department said the medical examiner is looking into what caused the death of the inmate found dead on Tuesday. However, police said there are no obvious signs of foul play.
The inmate who escaped overnight Tuesday has been captured.
Police said Terrence Bryant escaped out of a second-floor window. Police arrested him yesterday at about 1 p.m. at 27th and Park.
He’d previously been arrested in connection with allegations of violating a protection order.
He escaped from the facility at Campbell and 116th, which is called the Heartland Center for Behavioral Change.
In June, the city decided to contract with that facility after the city’s contract with the county jail ended.
It’s run into some problems, though. Just last month an inmate named Jermond Lewis broke out of his restraints, walked out of a door, and escaped. He was also being detained for domestic violence allegations after being accused of trying to stab a woman. He is still on the loose.
When he escaped back in July, the center told KCTV5 News it was working to make security changes. We have reached out to the city for comment concerning the safety and effectiveness of the Heartland Center. We’ll update you as soon as we hear back. The Heartland Center said they are deferring to the city for all comments.
