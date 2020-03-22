KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A male inmate has escaped the custody of a Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy while being treated at the University of Kansas Medical Center.
Authorities said around 3 a.m. Sunday, 34-year-old Brandon Banister had escaped custody.
On Thursday, detention center medical staff evaluated Banister and sent him for further treatment to KU Medical Center.
Banister was being held on local charges including distribution of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances and has a parole violation hold out of the state of Missouri.
Banister is described as being, 5 foot 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds. He was last known wearing a hospital gown.
His last known address was in Riverside, Missouri.
The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to work with KU Police Department and other local law enforcement agencies to locate Banister. If seen, please contact the Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office or your local law enforcement agency.
