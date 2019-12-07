LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after an inmate died at Lansing Correctional Facility on Saturday morning.
The man who died is Joshua Kaiser.
His exact time of death is not given.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation investigates all Kansas Department of Corrections inmate deaths.
Kaiser's cause of death is unknown at this time. An autopsy will be performed.
"Kaiser recently paroled to a consecutive determinate sentence of 32 months out of Reno County Kansas for aggravated battery," the authorities said.
They said, "Kaiser’s criminal history includes the following convictions from Shawnee County, Kansas: aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, sale/manufacturing/purchase/possession/carry unlawful firearm, and first-degree murder."
