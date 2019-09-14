KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Saturday, the police released more information about a shooting that happened on Friday and injured two people.
They said it happened in the 5800 block of Wabash at 8:32 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found one victim who responded to a local hospital. The second victim was inside a house there.
Limited information was given to officers at the scene, but it was determined that a disturbance occurred at the house and the two victims were shot by the suspects.
Both victims were taken to a local hospital.
The first victim is in critical condition. The second is in stable condition.
There is no suspect information at this time.
