KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Saturday, the police released more information about a shooting that happened on Friday and injured two people. 

They said it happened in the 5800 block of Wabash at 8:32 p.m. 

When officers arrived, they found one victim who responded to a local hospital. The second victim was inside a house there. 

Limited information was given to officers at the scene, but it was determined that a disturbance occurred at the house and the two victims were shot by the suspects. 

Both victims were taken to a local hospital. 

The first victim is in critical condition. The second is in stable condition. 

There is no suspect information at this time.

