OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- One person was injured in a shooting in Overland Park on Friday night.
According to police, the shooting happened in the 9100 block of Robinson Street around 8:22 p.m. The nearest major intersection is 95th Street and Metcalf Avenue.
One person sustained an abdominal injury and police have confirmed that it was not self-inflicted.
The victim is expected to survive.
No other information is available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.