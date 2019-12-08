KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two people were sent to the hospital after two high-end vehicles crashed into each other on Sunday afternoon.
The crash happened before 3:30 p.m. in the area of 59th and Ward Parkway.
An Alfa Romeo was on Ward Parkway when a Tesla tried to cross at the intersection and hit vehicle, causing it to flip over several times.
Two people in the Alfa Romeo were sent to the hospital for suspected broken arms.
The person driving the Tesla did not need to be hospitalized.
