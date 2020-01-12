OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Four people were injured in a crash that happened in Overland Park on Sunday night.
Police said they were called to the scene of the accident in the area of 85th and Metcalf just before 7 p.m.
Pictures provided by a witness show that one vehicle rolled over. That witness also said an extrication was necessary.
A second witness who stopped to help said that one male victim was thrown from the vehicle that rolled over.
Police said four people were injured, but that their injuries were not considered to be life-threatening and they are expected to survive.
There's no word yet about what caused the crash.
