SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – At least one person was injured after a chase ended in Shawnee on Saturday afternoon.
The chase ended in the area of Blackfish Parkway and Lackman Road around 2:20 p.m.
One person could be seen on a stretcher getting put into an ambulance.
The initial scene was in the area of Pflumm Road and Pflumm Circle, where police were working a suspicious vehicle call.
No other information is available at this time. KCTV5 News is working to gather more information and confirm details.
Injury crash at Lackman Road and Blackfish Parkway in @CityofShawneeKS. At least one person being taken away on a stretcher. pic.twitter.com/Q4F5dRn07Q— Ronnie Hawkins (@RonnieKCTV5) November 23, 2019
