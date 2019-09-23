KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Three people have been injured after a head-on collision in the Northland.
Officers were called to North Oak and NE Barry Road Monday just after 5 p.m. for a vehicle wreck.
Police told KCTV5 News that one person is in critical condition and the other two injury statuses weren’t available right away.
Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
