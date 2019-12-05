KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after someone was struck by a vehicle in KC on Thursday evening.
The police said the pedestrian was struck around 3:40 p.m. in the area of Linwood Drive and Poplar Avenue.
The victim, a 63-year-old woman, sustained life-threatening injuries. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
The authorities' investigation revealed that the woman was crossing from south to north when she was hit by a Ford sedan.
The driver did stop and speak with officers. He has been released pending further investigation.
No other information is available at this time.
