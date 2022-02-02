KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, RideKC posted information about where the warming buses will be on Thursday and Friday.
RideKC says they provide warming buses with the temperature is below 10 degrees.
For Kansas City, Missouri, there is a forecasted high of 19 degrees tomorrow and a low of 3 degrees. On Friday, there is a forecasted high of 32 and a low of 12.
Here's the information about the warming buses from their bulletin:
RideKC Warming Buses for Thursday, Feb. 3, dependent on available staff.
- East Village Transit Center: 5:30 AM-2 PM
- 47th Street Transit Center Community Room: 5:30-10 AM
- Independence Transit Center: 7-11 AM
- Mission Transit Center: 7-10 AM
RideKC Warming Buses for Friday, Feb. 4, dependent on available staff.
- East Village Transit Center: 5:30 AM-1 PM
- 47th Street Transit Center Community Room: 5:30-10 AM
- Independence Transit Center: 7-11 AM
- Mission Transit Center: 7-10 AM
