KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Stacy Shaw is one of the prominent voices leading a movement to get Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith fired among other demands, she says she’s never encouraged violence.
“We are going to start sharing things with your children’s teachers! You don’t think we have extensive researchers? You don’t think that we know where all of y’all live,” Shaw said in the video.
The video of Attorney Stacy Shaw from Friday night outside KCPD headquarters is getting a lot of attention after the Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police posted it on Facebook condemning her comments as threats.
“What we’re going to do is we’re going to use your character against you. You will have no one who loves you after we get done with this next campaign,” Shaw said in the video.
Sunday night a parade of people showed up at the protest camp to show support for police. That’s when KCTV5 News first asked Shaw about the video.
“Having an information campaign is not a threat,” Shaw said.
Shaw says she has information on police officers but doesn’t plan on using it in a violent way.
“We have that information. We’ve never used it against them. We have discouraged doxing, specifically discouraged doxing. When people wanted L.A. style justice, they were organizers like myself and other people out there in this town that said absolutely not, we want all of their officers to go home to their babies,” Shaw said.
What she does plan to do is reach out to officers’ families and close friends to tell them why her group believes the officers should be held accountable.
KCTV5 News told the mayor that reasoning.
“That is one of the biggest bull crap statements I’ve ever heard in my entire life. You do not say I’m going to threaten your spouse and your children simply because you want them to understand the nature of someone’s job. That’s ridiculous and preposterous. Her statements were uncalled for and she knows better. She’s a lawyer, a member of the bar. We are trained not to make statements like that,” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
Kansas City Fraternal Order of Police President Brad Lemon’s reaction was similar.
“That’s bull crap. You watched the video, everybody else watched that video. We didn’t edit the video. There were no cuts in that video. She said what she said and she’s trying to backtrack it now. The reality is she has threatened the families of police officers,” Lemon said.
Shaw held a press conference Monday afternoon saying she will no longer discourage people from being violent.
“I will be praying for the safety of the officers families because as much as I’ve done for them, as much as I have influence the community to only protest non-violently, it is not my place to tell people how to protest,” Shaw said.
Kansas City did just make doxing illegal in a move to protect officers. Doxing is when you post someone’s personal information for malicious reasons.
Shaw denies having done that and police say they have yet to charge someone with it.
